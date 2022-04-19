James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Financial Analysis

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for James River Group and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14

James River Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 105.81%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than James River Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James River Group and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $772.88 million 1.17 -$172.80 million ($5.19) -4.64 Lemonade $128.40 million 10.80 -$241.30 million ($3.93) -5.72

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -22.36% -24.27% -3.64% Lemonade -187.93% -22.54% -16.09%

Volatility & Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

James River Group beats Lemonade on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, and agriculture, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

