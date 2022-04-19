Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 62,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,363. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.
About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
