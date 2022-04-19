JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.