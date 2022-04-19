Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $12.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $282.99 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.46.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

