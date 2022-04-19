Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.9% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

