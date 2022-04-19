Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.21.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

