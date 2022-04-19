Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USB. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

