Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 8,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EQH stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,436. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

