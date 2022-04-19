Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 8,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EQH stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,436. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equitable (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
