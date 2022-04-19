JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $12,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

