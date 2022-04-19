JMP Securities Lowers Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Market Perform

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on Y. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company.

Y stock opened at $839.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $741.89 and its 200-day moving average is $693.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $83,067,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

