John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.07. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.