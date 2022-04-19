John Hutson Acquires 1,171 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($11,121.91).

Shares of JDW stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 733.50 ($9.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 813.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.72. The stock has a market cap of £944.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 712.50 ($9.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

JDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.66).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

