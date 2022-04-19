John L. Brottem Sells 2,415 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $104,448.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OM stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,405. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Outset Medical by 24.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Outset Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Outset Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
