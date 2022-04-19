John L. Brottem Sells 2,415 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $104,448.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,405. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Outset Medical by 24.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Outset Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Outset Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

