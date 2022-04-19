John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($3.95).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,532.47). Insiders have acquired 6,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,771 in the last quarter.

WG traded up GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184.95 ($2.41). 1,346,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.98. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

