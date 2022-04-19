Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

