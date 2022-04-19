Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average is $168.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

