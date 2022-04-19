Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.3-98.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.35 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS.

JNJ opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

