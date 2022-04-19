Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.80 billion-$95.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average is $168.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

