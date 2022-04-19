JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in JOYY by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in JOYY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in JOYY by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,903,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -170.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

