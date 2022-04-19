JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JAM opened at GBX 759.99 ($9.89) on Tuesday. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 618.13 ($8.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 788 ($10.25). The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 735.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 732.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (Get Rating)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

