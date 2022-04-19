JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) received a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.39) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.42 ($17.65).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($19.76).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

