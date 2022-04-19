JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,205.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESAY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,026.21.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,926. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.