JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €20.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.51) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.81) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.45) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.74) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.89 ($17.08).

ETR:ENI opened at €14.19 ($15.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.80. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

