JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,850 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.19) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.52) to GBX 2,551 ($33.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.88) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,633 ($34.26).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,237.91 ($29.12) on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,241 ($29.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,030.52. The stock has a market cap of £168.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

