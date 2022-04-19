JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($35.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.52) to GBX 2,551 ($33.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.75) to GBX 2,570 ($33.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,177.86.

Shell stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 246,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $12,500,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

