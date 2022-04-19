JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 305.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.
NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
