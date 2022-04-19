JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 21,012 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.12. 14,160,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,727,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $385.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

