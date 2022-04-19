JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.61.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.02. 315,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.79. The stock has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.23 and a 52-week high of C$31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

