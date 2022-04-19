JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,740 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,705.38 ($22.19).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,773 ($23.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.20. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.