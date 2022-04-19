JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JCGI opened at GBX 348 ($4.53) on Tuesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 463.68. The company has a market capitalization of £289.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50.
