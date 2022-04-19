JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JCGI opened at GBX 348 ($4.53) on Tuesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 463.68. The company has a market capitalization of £289.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income (Get Rating)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.