JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.80) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
JTC stock opened at GBX 764 ($9.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 814.51. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
Further Reading
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.