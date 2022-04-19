JTC’s (JTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.80) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.30) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 789 ($10.27) on Tuesday. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 814.51.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

