Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $33.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.