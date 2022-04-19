Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “
NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $33.87.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
