Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q1 guidance at ~$0.26-0.36 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Juniper Networks by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 62,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Juniper Networks by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Juniper Networks by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

