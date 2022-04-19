Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,808.89 ($114.61).

Several brokerages have recently commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.48) to GBX 4,980 ($64.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

LON JET opened at GBX 2,165.50 ($28.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,729.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,923.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 2,114.50 ($27.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,008 ($104.19). The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

