K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$10.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99.

In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$1,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,689,800. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40. Insiders have sold a total of 207,900 shares of company stock worth $1,953,624 in the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

