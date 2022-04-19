Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHOTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Kahoot! ASA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,793. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

