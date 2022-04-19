Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

