Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.46) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,239 ($16.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,379.43. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.