Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $102.83. 4,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,683. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

