Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

