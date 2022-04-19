Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 921,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 200,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.25. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

