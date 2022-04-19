Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Raised to C$7.25

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRRGF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 55,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,458. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

