Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark downgraded Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of TSE:KRR remained flat at $C$7.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 230,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,443. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.28. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.03 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09.
About Karora Resources
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
