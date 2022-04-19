Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

