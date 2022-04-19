KB Financial Group (KB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 22nd.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

KB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

