KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $99.22.
KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.