KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $99.22.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

