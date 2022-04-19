KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BEKE stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,901,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

