Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KEN stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,934. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.45. Kenon has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 190.57% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 422.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 702,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

