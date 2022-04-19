Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

